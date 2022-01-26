Left Menu

Two found murdered on river bank in J'khand

PTI | Giridih | Updated: 26-01-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 20:30 IST
Two found murdered on river bank in J'khand
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old girl and her aunt, in her mid-30s, were found murdered in a village in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Wednesday afternoon, a police officer said.

Nazia Parveen and her paternal aunt Jagira Khatoon, residents of Maheshmarwa village, had gone to river to wash clothes when they came under attack, a police officer said.

On being informed of the incident by locals, officers rushed to the spot to look into the matter.

Bodies of Parveen and Khatoon have been recovered from the river bank and sent for post-mortem.

Circle Inspector Navin Kumar Singh said the assailant was yet to be identified.

The victims were hit with a blunt weapon on their heads, Singh said, adding that the motive behind the murder would be established following a thorough investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022