Two found murdered on river bank in J'khand

A 15-year-old girl and her aunt, in her mid-30s, were found murdered in a village in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Wednesday afternoon, a police officer said.

Nazia Parveen and her paternal aunt Jagira Khatoon, residents of Maheshmarwa village, had gone to river to wash clothes when they came under attack, a police officer said.

On being informed of the incident by locals, officers rushed to the spot to look into the matter.

Bodies of Parveen and Khatoon have been recovered from the river bank and sent for post-mortem.

Circle Inspector Navin Kumar Singh said the assailant was yet to be identified.

The victims were hit with a blunt weapon on their heads, Singh said, adding that the motive behind the murder would be established following a thorough investigation.

