Himachal CM congratulates Latika Vakil, Vidyanand Saraik for Padma Shri Award

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has congratulated Vidyanand Saraik and Lalita Vakil for being selected for the Padma Shri Award. The chief minister said Lalita Vakil, who hails from Chamba, has been working for the promotion of Chamba Rumal for the past about 50 years and this award not just recognises her but also the traditional art of Chamba district. Thakur said Vidyanand Saraik is a multifaceted personality, who has been striving to conserve and revive hilly culture for over five decades. He said Vidyanand Saraik has written numerous folk songs, naatis and folklores. The chief minister also congratulated IG (South Range) Himanshu Mishra for being awarded the President's Police Medal for his distinguished services. Thakur also congratulated four other police officers--Superintendent of Police Lokayukta Ranjana Chauhan, Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Sharma, Inspector Laxman Kumar and Honorary Assistant Sub-Inspector Jagdish Chand--for being awarded Police Medal for their meritorious services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)