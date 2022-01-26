Czech government approves providing artillery ammunition to Ukraine -sources
The Czech government agreed on Wednesday to donate 4,000 artillery ammunition rounds to Ukraine as the country prepares for a possible Russian military offensive, three Czech government sources told Reuters.
