Czech government approves providing artillery ammunition to Ukraine -sources

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 26-01-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 21:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

The Czech government agreed on Wednesday to donate 4,000 artillery ammunition rounds to Ukraine as the country prepares for a possible Russian military offensive, three Czech government sources told Reuters.

