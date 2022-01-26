BK Hariprasad appointed leader of Congress in Karnataka Legislative Council
Congress has appointed party leader BK Hariprasad as its new leader in Karnataka Legislative Council.
ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-01-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 23:06 IST
Prakash Rathod has been appointed as the chief whip and K Govindraj Deputy Leader of the party in Legislative Council.
Hariprasad is a former Congress general secretary and former MP. (ANI)
