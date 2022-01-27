Left Menu

Multi-floor structure collapses in Mumbai; 9 injured

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 00:01 IST
Multi-floor structure collapses in Mumbai; 9 injured
  • Country:
  • India

Nine persons, including a senior citizen and three teenage girls, were injured after a multi-storey structure collapsed in suburban Bandra on Wednesday, a civic official said.

The ground plus four-storey structure caved in at around 3.50 pm in the Behram Nagar of the western suburb, he said.

Fire brigade and police personnel immediately rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, the official said.

Nine persons, three of them teenage girls, suffered injuries in the collapse and were admitted to hospitals, he said, adding among the wounded was a 64-year-old man.

One of the injured was in a critical condition, while the others were stable, the official said.

Half a dozen ambulances, five fire engines and one rescue van were sent to the crash site, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global
3
Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup qualifiers; NBCUniversal lowering its TV ratings expectations for Winter Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022