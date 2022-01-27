Multi-floor structure collapses in Mumbai; 9 injured

Nine persons, including a senior citizen and three teenage girls, were injured after a multi-storey structure collapsed in suburban Bandra on Wednesday, a civic official said.

The ground plus four-storey structure caved in at around 3.50 pm in the Behram Nagar of the western suburb, he said.

Fire brigade and police personnel immediately rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, the official said.

Nine persons, three of them teenage girls, suffered injuries in the collapse and were admitted to hospitals, he said, adding among the wounded was a 64-year-old man.

One of the injured was in a critical condition, while the others were stable, the official said.

Half a dozen ambulances, five fire engines and one rescue van were sent to the crash site, he added.

