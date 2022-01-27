Left Menu

Germany: Inmates fined over prison potato mash fight

Then one woman threw her entire plate at the other, who responded in kind.The situation then escalated into a brawl in which both inmates were injured, dpa reported.A court in the southern town of Augsburg sentenced one defendant to pay a fine of 2,700 euros USD3,045 while the other received a fine of 1,800 euros USD2,030.

Two female inmates at a German prison have been served a hefty fine for a brawl that began with a food fight.

German news agency dpa reported Wednesday that the cellmates at a prison in Augsburg began throwing potato mash at each other following a disagreement. Then one woman threw her entire plate at the other, who responded in kind.

The situation then escalated into a brawl in which both inmates were injured, dpa reported.

A court in the southern town of Augsburg sentenced one defendant to pay a fine of 2,700 euros (USD3,045) while the other received a fine of 1,800 euros (USD2,030). If they fail to pay, the women can spend another 180 or 120 days behind bars, respectively.

