Germany: Inmates fined over prison potato mash fight

Two female inmates at a German prison have been served a hefty fine for a brawl that began with a food fight.

German news agency dpa reported Wednesday that the cellmates at a prison in Augsburg began throwing potato mash at each other following a disagreement. Then one woman threw her entire plate at the other, who responded in kind.

The situation then escalated into a brawl in which both inmates were injured, dpa reported.

A court in the southern town of Augsburg sentenced one defendant to pay a fine of 2,700 euros (USD3,045) while the other received a fine of 1,800 euros (USD2,030). If they fail to pay, the women can spend another 180 or 120 days behind bars, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)