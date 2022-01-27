France, 14 countries call on Malian junta to quickly remedy task force situation -statement
- Country:
- France
France and 14 other countries called on the Malian junta on Wednesday to quickly remedy the situation with Danish forces at a critical time for the country, in a statement published late on Wednesday.
Mali's government said on Monday it had asked Denmark to immediately withdraw troops deployed to the West African nation as part of a French-led counter-terrorism task force.
In a statement, the 15 countries said they deeply regretted a statement by the Malian transitional authorities alleging that the Danish contingent in the task force Takuba was made without a proper legal basis, and that Takuba partners are conducting their action in Mali within a robust legal framework agreed upon by Mali's sovereign government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russia and China block UN support for sanctions on Mali
Somalis under attack in Turkey amid anti-immigrant sentiments
Car bomb in Somali capital kills eight - ambulance services director
Huge blast goes off in Somali capital; four bodies at scene
Aviation body accuses France of sanctions violation over Mali flight