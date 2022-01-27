Left Menu

France, 14 countries call on Malian junta to quickly remedy task force situation -statement

France and 14 other countries called on the Malian junta on Wednesday to quickly remedy the situation with Danish forces at a critical time for the country, in a statement published late on Wednesday.

Mali's government said on Monday it had asked Denmark to immediately withdraw troops deployed to the West African nation as part of a French-led counter-terrorism task force.

In a statement, the 15 countries said they deeply regretted a statement by the Malian transitional authorities alleging that the Danish contingent in the task force Takuba was made without a proper legal basis, and that Takuba partners are conducting their action in Mali within a robust legal framework agreed upon by Mali's sovereign government.

