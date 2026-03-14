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Court Halts TPS Termination for Somali Immigrants

A US court ruling temporarily halted the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somali immigrants in Massachusetts. The decision by US District Judge Allison D. Burroughs prevents the expiration of TPS for Somali nationals, highlighting severe consequences such as deportation and family separation if terminated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 14-03-2026 07:47 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 07:47 IST
Court Halts TPS Termination for Somali Immigrants
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  • United States

On Friday, a ruling from a US court in Massachusetts temporarily suspended the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for immigrants from Somalia. This decision, made by US District Judge Allison D. Burroughs, highlights the significant repercussions that could follow if Somalia's TPS designation expired as initially scheduled.

Advocates had mobilized an emergency motion in federal court aiming to delay the termination. This action came in response to the Trump administration's previous announcement of ending the designation amid a heightened immigration crackdown in Minneapolis, a key area for the Somali community.

The court's ruling stresses that allowing TPS to lapse poses severe risks, including deportation and family separation for over a thousand people. For now, the stay maintains rights for TPS holders, including work authorization and protection from deportation.

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