U.S. judge jails Oath Keepers founder Rhodes ahead of sedition trial

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2022 05:20 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 05:20 IST
A U.S. judge on Wednesday said Stewart Rhodes, founder of the far-right Oath Keepers, should remain in jail while he awaits trial on seditious conspiracy charges for his alleged role in the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The ruling by U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly Priest Johnson in Plano, Texas, is expected to be appealed to a higher court.

Priest's decision followed a two-hour court hearing on Monday in which prosecutors asked Johnson to keep Rhodes behind bars, saying he is dangerous and could try to flee the country.

