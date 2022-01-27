Left Menu

France looking at second suspicious blast last month at Dakar rally in Saudi - RMC radio

This second blast, the cause of which is undetermined for now, occurred at the Dakar rally a day after an earlier explosion went off under a vehicle which, France says, might have been a terrorist attack. France's DGSI secret service is looking into the case of an assistance vehicle which had exploded one day after the initial blast seriously injured a French race driver, reported RMC.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-01-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 13:29 IST
France looking at second suspicious blast last month at Dakar rally in Saudi - RMC radio
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French authorities are looking into a second, suspicious explosion which occured last month at the Dakar sports car rally, reported French radio station RMC. This second blast, the cause of which is undetermined for now, occurred at the Dakar rally a day after an earlier explosion went off under a vehicle which, France says, might have been a terrorist attack.

France's DGSI secret service is looking into the case of an assistance vehicle which had exploded one day after the initial blast seriously injured a French race driver, reported RMC. French prosecutors said earlier this month that they had opened a terrorism investigation into the matter while Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said "there were hypothesis that it was a terrorist attack."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022