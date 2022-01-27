Ukrainian hryvnia slips to 29/$1 for first time since 2015: Refinitiv Data

Ukraine's hryvnia currency <UAH+> slipped to 29 to the U.S. dollar for the first time since February 2015, Refinitiv data showed on Thursday.

The currency has weakened because of foreign capital outflows amid growing concerns over Russian troop movements near Ukraine's borders and fears Russia is preparing for a military attack against Ukraine. The Kremlin has denied such plans.

