BRIEF-Hong Kong To Shorten Its 21-Day Quarantine Requirement For Incoming Travellers - SCMP
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 27-01-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 14:23 IST
- Country:
- China
* HONG KONG TO SHORTEN ITS 21-DAY QUARANTINE REQUIREMENT FOR INCOMING TRAVELLERS - SCMP
* HONG KONG'S CHIEF EXECUTIVE CARRIE LAM EXPECTED TO MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT ON SHORTENING QUARANTINE REQUIREMENT AT 5.30 PM LOCAL TIME THURSDAY - SCMP
