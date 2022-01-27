BRIEF-Hong Kong To Shorten Its 21-Day Quarantine Requirement For Incoming Travellers - SCMP

* HONG KONG TO SHORTEN ITS 21-DAY QUARANTINE REQUIREMENT FOR INCOMING TRAVELLERS - SCMP

* HONG KONG'S CHIEF EXECUTIVE CARRIE LAM EXPECTED TO MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT ON SHORTENING QUARANTINE REQUIREMENT AT 5.30 PM LOCAL TIME THURSDAY - SCMP

