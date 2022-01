BRIEF-Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance Chairman Alliance Ties Are "Unbreakable"

* NISSAN SAYS TO REPLACE MICRA MODEL IN EUROPE WITH ELECTRIC VEHICLE

* RENAULT-NISSAN-MITSUBISHI ALLIANCE CHAIRMAN DECLINED TO COMMENT ON WHETHER SHAREHOLDING CHANGES POSSIBLE TO ALTER ALLIANCE BALANCE * RENAULT CFO: ALLIANCE EV INVESTMENT AMOUNT IS SUFFICIENT BASED ON PAST EXPERIENCE

* RENAULT CEO: WE ARE NOT A SECOND DIVISION PLAYER WHEN ALLIANCE COMES TOGETHER * RENAULT-NISSAN-MITSUBISHI ALLIANCE CHAIRMAN: ALLIANCE TIES ARE "UNBREAKABLE" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

