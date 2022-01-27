Left Menu

VHP observes 'bandh' in Gujarat town over murder of Hindu man; heavy police force deployed

While the police did not reveal the exact reason behind the murder of Kishan Boliya, the VHP claims that the man was killed by people from another religion as they were angry with him for sharing a controversial message on social media recently.According to the first information report FIR filed at Dhandhuka police station, Boliya was shot dead on January 25 by two bike-borne assailants in a residential area of the town.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-01-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 16:49 IST
VHP observes 'bandh' in Gujarat town over murder of Hindu man; heavy police force deployed
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@VHPDigital)
  • Country:
  • India

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) is observing a 'bandh' (total shutdown) in Dhandhuka town of Gujarat's Ahmedabad district on Thursday to protest the murder of a 27-year-old Hindu man allegedly by members of another religion two days back over his social media post, its office-bearer said.

Police personnel has been deployed in the town and surrounding areas to prevent any untoward incident, and most parts of Dhandhuka town remained completely shut since Thursday morning due to the bandh call, an official of police's Ahmedabad rural control said. While the police did not reveal the exact reason behind the murder of Kishan Boliya, the VHP claims that the man was killed by people from another religion as they were angry with him for sharing a controversial message on social media recently.

''According to the first information report (FIR) filed at Dhandhuka police station, Boliya was shot dead on January 25 by two bike-borne assailants in a residential area of the town. The two unidentified assailants drove off after firing two bullets at Boliya, who died on the spot,'' said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Reena Rathva.

''We have formed seven teams to nab the culprits. We are exploring all possible angles. The local crime branch along with the Special Operations Group of the Ahmedabad police has also joined in. An adequate number of police personnel have been deployed in the town to maintain law and order,'' Rathva told reporters. Meanwhile, several leaders of the Gujarat VHP have reached Dhandhuka to press for the immediate arrest of the culprits, claiming that Boliya was targeted for sharing the social media post.

''We know that some persons from another faith were angry at Boliya and had even threatened him recently over that social media post. We want the police to catch all the culprits who are behind the murder of the Hindu youth. They must be tried in the fast-track court. Today's bandh was successful,'' Gujarat VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput said.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad Superintendent of Police, Virendrasinh Yadav, said that two suspects have been detained for questioning in connection with the murder case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022