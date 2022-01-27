Left Menu

UK PM Johnson has not been interviewed by police over party investigation -spokesman

27-01-2022
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not been interviewed by the police about their investigation into alleged parties in his Downing Street residence during coronavirus lockdowns, his spokesman said on Thursday.

Asked if Johnson had been interviewed, the spokesman said: "No."

Johnson's office has not yet received civil servant Sue Gray's report into the possible lockdown breaches, he added.

