Rajasthan: Bounty of Rs 15,000 announced on dacoit Jagan Gurjar's arrest

Rajasthan Police has announced a reward of Rs 15,000 on the arrested of dacoit Jagan Gurjar after he was found threatening a Congress MLA in a video, police on Thursday said. A special operation has been launched in Dang area of Dholpur for his arrest after a video of his threatening Badi assembly MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga went viral on social media.

PTI | Dholpur | Updated: 27-01-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 18:44 IST
Rajasthan Police has announced a reward of Rs 15,000 on the arrested of dacoit Jagan Gurjar after he was found threatening a Congress MLA in a video, police on Thursday said. A special operation has been launched in Dang area of Dholpur for his arrest after a video of his threatening Badi assembly MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga went viral on social media. Gurjar had come out of jail last year on bail. Dholpur SP Shivraj Meena said that a hunt is on for him in connection of the alleged threat.

In the video, Gurjar used abusive words and threatened to kill the Congress leader Malinga. A case under various sections has been registered against him at Badi Police station, Meena said.

Of the reward money, Rs 10,000 has been offered by IG Bharatpur range and 5,000 by the office of Superintendent of Police, Dholpur. Meena said special teams have been formed and raids are being done continuously at Gurjar's different hideouts.

