Jharkhand HC orders state to file response in JSSC Rules modification case

The High Court of Jharkhand on Thursday sought a response from the state government with respect to changes made in the rules of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSCC) while hearing a petition challenging it.

Challenging modifications in JSSC rules and removal of English and Hindi as subjects in the language paper offered by the JSSC, one Ramesh Hansda in the petition alleged that the rules are unconstitutional and against the mandate of equality as guaranteed by the Constitution.

The Jharkhand government has sought 10 days time to respond in the matter. The case will again be heard on February 8.

The hearing was conducted by the division bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad.

Hansda’s counsel Aparajita Bhardwaj informed the court that the government has made the rules of the JSSC without following the fundamental rights of equality guaranteed by the Constitution.

Hansda has challenged the removal of English and Hindi as subjects in the language paper offered by the JSSC.

The Rules also forbid candidates in the general category who have done their matriculation and intermediate from institutions outside the state to be eligible to sit for the exams.

However, candidates in the reserved category do not face ineligibility even if their matriculation and intermediate certificates are from outside the state.

Hansda along with another candidate Kushal Kumar has questioned the formulation of the Rules and have termed it ''discriminatory''.

