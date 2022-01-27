Left Menu

U.S. State Department cites missile and drone threats in latest travel warning for UAE

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 21:07 IST
U.S. State Department cites missile and drone threats in latest travel warning for UAE
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department on Thursday updated its warning to Americans not to travel to the United Arab Emirates, citing the threat of missile or drone attacks.

The State Department retained the highest level warning for the UAE in its updated travel advisory, which also urges Americans against traveling to the country given the threat of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
3
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022