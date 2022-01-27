Left Menu

Local BJP leader arrested for spitting at cop in Muzaffarnagar

BJP OBC Morcha Secretary Sachin Prajapati was arrested on Thursday for allegedly spitting on a constable and thrashing him, police here said. The constable alleged that Prajapati, allegedly drunk, also beat him up when he confronted him.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 27-01-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 21:39 IST
Local BJP leader arrested for spitting at cop in Muzaffarnagar
  • Country:
  • India

BJP OBC Morcha Secretary Sachin Prajapati was arrested on Thursday for allegedly spitting on a constable and thrashing him, police here said. According to Civil Lines Police Station SHO Brijender Rawat, Prajapati was booked and arrested at the complaint of a constable who alleged that Prajapati spat on him at a police outpost in Kacchi Sarak area. The constable alleged that Prajapati, allegedly drunk, also beat him up when he confronted him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
3
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022