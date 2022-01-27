Man assaulted, forced to eat biscuits thrown on ground; 5 held

Three persons have been arrested and two minors detained for allegedly beating up a 20-year-old man and forcing him to eat biscuits thrown on the ground in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district, police said on Thursday.

A video of a person purportedly assaulting the victim with a belt and later others joining him in the attack and then forcing him to eat biscuits thrown on the ground went viral on social media on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Thergaon, a suburb of Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial township.

As per the Wakad police, one of the accused was angry with the victim for calling him by his name and not using the word 'bhai' .This led to the entire episode.

''He was made to eat biscuits thrown on the ground and beaten up. We have registered a case against five accused. Three accused are adults, while two are juveniles,'' he said.

