New Honduran cabinet signals return of Zelaya-era veterans

Sabillon, a onetime head of national police in Honduras, was dismissed from his role in 2014, weeks after he ordered the capture of the heads of the Valle Valle family, a powerful local cartel with links to Mexican crime groups. Among other key posts, Castro appointed Jose Manuel Zelaya, a lawyer and nephew of ex-President Zelaya, as the new defense minister.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2022 00:36 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 00:36 IST
Incoming Honduran President Xiomara Castro on Thursday made several key cabinet appointments with strong ties to her husband, former President Manuel Zelaya, and named a former police chief who once fled Honduras to serve as security chief.

Retired police general Ramon Sabillon was named security minister, one of the most sensitive roles, tasked with rooting out drug trafficking in the country, which is often carried out with the collusion of members of the political elite. Sabillon, a onetime head of national police in Honduras, was dismissed from his role in 2014, weeks after he ordered the capture of the heads of the Valle Valle family, a powerful local cartel with links to Mexican crime groups.

Among other key posts, Castro appointed Jose Manuel Zelaya, a lawyer and nephew of ex-President Zelaya, as the new defense minister. Zelaya was ousted in a military coup in 2009. Rixi Moncada, a lawyer who ran the national power utility under Zelaya, was named finance minister. Meanwhile, economist Rebeca Santos, who was Zelaya's finance minister, was picked to head the central bank. Eduardo Reina, a diplomat who served as Zelaya's private secretary, will be the new foreign minister.

New security chief Sabillon left Honduras in May 2016, claiming he and his family were in danger. He spent five years in the United States before this month returning to Honduras. The scale of the challenge facing Castro and Sabillon is significant, with media speculation widespread that outgoing President Juan Orlando Hernandez will be indicted on drug trafficking charges by the United States after leaving office.

Hernandez denies any ties to drug smugglers. Last year, a U.S. court sentenced his brother Tony, who was his aide and a former lawmaker, to life in prison for drug trafficking. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Dave Graham and Aurora Ellis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

