10 soldiers killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Balochistan province

Ten Pakistani soldiers were killed when terrorists attacked a security forces' checkpost in Kech district of the restive southwestern Balochistan province, the army said on Thursday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the military - said that the ''fire raid'' by terrorists occurred on the night of January 25-26.

During intense exchange of fire, 10 soldiers were killed, it said, adding that one terrorist was killed and several others injured in the incident.

Three terrorists had been apprehended in the follow-up clearance operation, it said.

No group so far claimed responsibility for the attack. Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent groups have previously carried out several attacks targeting China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in the region.

