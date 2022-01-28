Left Menu

U.S. cites missile, drone threat in latest UAE travel warning

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement launched a missile attack at the UAE on Monday that targeted a base hosting the U.S. military, U.S. and Emirati officials said. It was the second attack in a week. A Houthi military spokesperson said the group had fired Zulfiqar ballistic missiles at al-Dhafra airbase, used by U.S. forces, and other "sensitive targets".

The U.S. State Department on Thursday urged Americans who may be considering travel to the United Arab Emirates to reconsider, citing the threat of missile or drone attacks.

The department retained the highest level warning for the UAE in its updated travel advisory. It had already urged Americans against traveling to the country because of COVID-19. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement launched a missile attack at the UAE on Monday that targeted a base hosting the U.S. military, U.S. and Emirati officials said. It was the second attack in a week.

A Houthi military spokesperson said the group had fired Zulfiqar ballistic missiles at al-Dhafra airbase, used by U.S. forces, and other "sensitive targets". Houthis had also launched drones towards Dubai, the spokesperson said.

