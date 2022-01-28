Left Menu

UAE convoy of one million COVID-19 vaccines reaches Gaza -state media

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 28-01-2022 01:08 IST
A United Arab Emirates medical convoy of one million COVID-19 vaccines reached the Gaza Strip via the Rafah border crossing on Wednesday, state news agency WAM said on Thursday.

The report said the Sputnik shots were the biggest medical support convoy from the UAE to the Palestinian strip since the start of the pandemic.

