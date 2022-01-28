UAE convoy of one million COVID-19 vaccines reaches Gaza -state media
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 28-01-2022 01:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 01:08 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
A United Arab Emirates medical convoy of one million COVID-19 vaccines reached the Gaza Strip via the Rafah border crossing on Wednesday, state news agency WAM said on Thursday.
The report said the Sputnik shots were the biggest medical support convoy from the UAE to the Palestinian strip since the start of the pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United Arab Emirates
- Gaza Strip
- Rafah
- Palestinian
- Sputnik
- state news agency
Advertisement