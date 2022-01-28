Left Menu

China says UN rights chief welcome in Xinjiang but not for investigation

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-01-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 13:22 IST
China's foreign ministry said the United Nations human rights chief is welcome to visit Xinjiang but not for the purpose of an investigation, when asked about a report the commissioner was invited to come in the first half of 2022.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular media briefing on Friday that the invitation to the High Commissioner for Human Rights was extended a long time ago.

The South China Morning Post, citing unnamed sources, reported on Thursday that China had agreed to let the commissioner visit Xinjiang after the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics.

