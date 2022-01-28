Russia and Cuba will keep developing technical military cooperation -RIA

Russia and Cuba will continue developing their cooperation in the technical military sphere, the RIA news agency cited Moscow's ambassador in Havana as saying on Friday.

Contact between the two countries has increased this month, with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel previously discussing a strategic partnership and agreeing to strengthen bilateral ties.

