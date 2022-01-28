Left Menu

No one can stop nation whose youth works with spirit of nation first: PM at NCC rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the strength of Indias young population in fields ranging from start-ups to sports, and said no one can stop a nation whose youth works with the spirit of nation first.Speaking at the National Cadet Corps PM Rally at Cariappa ground here, Modi said efforts are being made to strengthen the organisation with a high level review committee formed in this regard.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the strength of India's young population in fields ranging from start-ups to sports, and said no one can stop a nation whose youth works with the spirit of ''nation first''.

Speaking at the National Cadet Corps PM Rally at Cariappa ground here, Modi said efforts are being made to strengthen the organisation with a high level review committee formed in this regard. Over one lakh new NCC cadets have been added in border areas in the last two years, he said while pitching for induction of more girls in the organisation. He noted that women are getting more and more responsibilities in the armed forces. The prime minister also highlighted the menace of drug abuse and asked NCC members to work to keep themselves and their campuses free from this and also help those who are not in the NCC in getting rid of this. Noting that in an era of possibilities relating to digital technology and information sector there are also dangers of misinformation, he said NCC members can run awareness campaign for this. The young population can also play a big role in ''vocal for local'' to help India become self-reliant, the prime minister said, adding that more demand for local products will boost production and subsequently employment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

