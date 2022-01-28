Russia's Lavrov, Germany's Baerbock to speak by phone later on Friday -Ifax
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he would talk by phone to his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock later on Friday, the Interfax news agency reported.
Russia is keen for German regulatory authorities to give the green light to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline despite soaring tensions around Ukraine.
