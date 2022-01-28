Left Menu

Lithuania and Germany in talks on more troops in Lithuania -Lithuanian president

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 16:31 IST
Lithuania and Germany are in talks to increase German military presence in Lithuania "in light of current events", Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Friday.

"We are talking about possibilities to expand, increase the German and the Enhanced Forward Presence forces in Lithuania, as we need to strengthen the eastern flank of NATO in light of the current events", Nauseda said at the Siauliai air base.

Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border as it presses demands for a redrawing of post-Cold War security arrangements in Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

