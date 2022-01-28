INPA and IIFL Home Finance Ltd sign MoU for recruitment of Naval Veterans

The Indian Naval Placement Agency (INPA) and IIFL Home Finance Ltd (IIFL HFL) signed an MoU on 27 Jan 22. Both entities will explore opportunities for the recruitment of Naval Veterans within IIFL HFL who would endeavour to provide an opportunity for Veterans/ Ex-servicemen / dependents competent for various roles in their organisation. Vice Admiral Suraj Berry, Controller of Personnel Services, Indian Navy and Mr. Monu Ratra, ED & CEO, IIFL HFL signed the MoU. INPA was represented by Cmde Pankaj Sharma, Principal Director ESM Affairs & Commander Vijay Kumar, Commander ESM Affairs at NHQ while IIFL Home Finance Ltd was represented by Col Rajesh Shukla (Retd), Lead Sales & Business Development (Uniformed Forces) and Ms Rashmi Priya, Head-HR, IIFL HFL.

Through the MoU, INPA will identify a pool of Ex-Servicemen/ dependents candidates for relevant roles as per standards of IIFL HFL. The company will, in turn, enable these individuals' transition to the corporate sector through in-house assimilation and training programs.

IIFL HFL under the aegis of its Diversity inclusion initiative aims to offer Ex-Servicemen opportunities in line with their qualifications, experience, and attributes acquired during their service period.

Appreciating the efforts of the Indian Naval Placement Agency in helping the veterans find employment opportunities after completing their service to the nation, Mr. Monu Ratra reiterated commitment towards the country and its talent he added that "IIFL HFL was dedicated to positively impact the communities through this program and hope to boost our existing workforce to provide affordable housing that truly works better for everyone".

"We are honoured and proud to partner with the Indian Navy to recruit our Veterans who have served the country selflessly and bring with them special skills that can be applied towards creating a healthier world and through this MoU we hope to further our commitment to our armed forces and provide our Veterans a platform to continue utilizing their skills and competency." said, Ms. Rashmi Priya, Head-HR, IIFL HFL.

In his concluding remarks Vice Admiral Suraj Berry said that "The INPA is committed to facilitating Ex-Servicemen, our veterans, find employment opportunities after their service to our Nation and it is our endeavour to work with the corporate sector to identify and develop programs that enables this cause. We look forward to working with IIFL HFL on this initiative".

(With Inputs from PIB)