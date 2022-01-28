Left Menu

Delhi govt resumes driving license skill test amid declining COVID-19 cases

The Delhi government on Friday announced that it has decided to resume the driving license skill test and learning license test activities immediately, the official said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 16:51 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi government on Friday announced that it has decided to resume the driving license skill test and learning license test activities immediately, the official said. Earlier on January 6, all the appointments for fresh and existing driving licence and learning licence tests at all the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Delhi were suspended due to rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

"The suspension of activities related to Driving License (DL) Skill Tests and Learning License (LL) Test are hereby withdrawn with immediate effect," the official statement said. According to the official order, "the Zonal Deputy Commissioners (Transport) and DTOS are further directed to ensure all the COVID-19 Protocols and appropriate behaviour like sanitization, social distancing and wearing of mask etc. as per DDMA guidelines while conducting the Driving Licence Skill Test." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

