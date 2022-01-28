Left Menu

Thane collector directs civic bodies to look after educational needs of COVID-19 orphans

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-01-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 17:51 IST
Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar on Friday asked the municipal corporations in the district to ensure that youngsters who lost one or both parents to COVID-19 are not deprived of education.

Presiding over a meeting of the District Task Force, he said civic corporations should reserve some funds for such youngsters who are in the age group of 18 to 23. Their property rights too should be protected, the collector said.

No orphaned child should have to discontinue education for want of funds, he said.

Narvekar also asked the civic bodies to make available shelter homes for street children.

