Bengal post-poll violence: Seven held by CBI in BJP worker's death case

The CBI, which is probing cases of political violence in the aftermath of assembly elections in Bengal, has arrested seven persons in connection with the death of BJP worker Manik Moitra in Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar district, agency sources said on Friday.

The accused are residents of a village in Cooch Behar, according to the sources.

They will be produced before a court in the district, the sources added.

The agency had registered the case in August last year, on the orders of Calcutta High Court.

Initially, a complaint was registered at a police station in Sitalkuchi.

The high court had, on August 19, ordered that probe into post-poll violence cases involving rape and murder be held by the CBI, taking note of an NHRC report in the matter.

