Mercedes with Rs 2.5 lakh 'unaccounted cash' impounded in Greater Noida

The police in Gautam Buddh Nagar have impounded a Mercedes car after Rs 2.50 lakh “unaccounted cash” was recovered from it, officials said on Friday.

The seizure was made in Greater Noida's Bisrakh area on Thursday, a day after the police in adjoining Noida impounded a Porsche car in a similar case, the officials said.

In view of the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the police has stepped up vigilance across Noida and Greater Noida to keep a check on malpractices. “A Mercedes car was intercepted near the Tigri roundabout on Thursday by a joint team of personnel from the Bisrakh police station and the static surveillance team (SST). On inspection, Rs 2.50 lakh cash was recovered from the vehicle,” a police spokesperson said.

“When questioned about the money, the car occupant, identified as Amandeep Singh, could not present any document or satisfactory response. Hence the cash was seized,” the spokesperson said.

According to officials, while the occupant was released after questioning, the Mercedes car was impounded.

No one approached the local police till Friday evening for its release.

Further legal proceedings in the case were underway, the officials said.

