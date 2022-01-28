Left Menu

CBI arrests 7 more accused in murder case related to post-poll violence in West Bengal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested seven accused during the ongoing investigation of a murder case reported during post-poll violence in Bengal.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested seven accused during the ongoing investigation of a murder case reported during post-poll violence in Bengal. The arrested accused were identified as Saher Ali Mia, Purna Gobinda Singha, Dilip Kumar Roy, Lokman Mia, Jahedul Mia, Ajijul Miya alias Ishdul and Moslem Miah.

"The accused were arrested in a case related to the death of Manik Moitra during violence in West Bengal. All of the accused are the residents of Village under District Cooch Behar," a CBI official said. The accused are being produced on Friday before the Competent Court at Cooch Behar in West Bengal.

CBI had registered a murder case and taken over the investigation of the case that was registered at Police Station Sitalkuchi of Cooch Behar district on a complaint against unknown persons earlier. It was alleged that the unknown persons according to the complainant, started beating arbitrarily her husband with an iron rod and fired a bullet at him. The victim was rushed to the local hospital where he died during treatment on 3 May 2021.

A chargesheet was filed on September 27, 2021, by CBI against six accused, all of whom were residents of Cooch Behar. Earlier, the six accused against whom the chargesheet was filed in September 2021 were identified as Tahidul Mia, Haridas Barman, Madan Barman, Naba Kumar Barman, Shyamal Barman and Arabindo Barman.

Further investigation is continuing in the case. (ANI)

