8 people booked for insulting national flag in UP village 

Eight people were booked for allegedly insulting the national flag in Tewda village here, police on Friday said. According to Sunil Sharma, SHO at Kakrola Police Station, the accused were booked under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, on Friday, when a video surfaced on social media in which they were seen disrespecting the national flag.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-01-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 19:28 IST
Eight people were booked for allegedly insulting the national flag in Tewda village here, police on Friday said. According to Sunil Sharma, SHO at Kakrola Police Station, the accused were booked under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, on Friday, when a video surfaced on social media in which they were seen disrespecting the national flag. The video reportedly showed men sitting by the audio console during a Republic Day event held at the back of a vehicle, and touching shoes with the flag.

