UK's Lynch intends to appeal judgement in HP civil case - lawyers

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-01-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 20:48 IST
Lawyers for British tech tycoon Mike Lynch said he was disappointed with the outcome of Hewlett Packard's multi-billion claim against him and he intended to appeal.

"Today's outcome is disappointing and Dr Lynch intends to appeal," said Lynch's lawyer Kelwin Nicholls of Clifford Chance.

