Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION DEL62 LDALL MLAS SC quashes 1-year suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from Maharashtra Assembly, says it is ''worse'' than expulsion New Delhi/Mumbai: Quashing the one-year suspension of 12 BJP MLAs by the Maharashtra Assembly, the Supreme Court on Friday said it is “worse'' than expulsion, disqualification or resignation, noting such action beyond the remainder period of an ongoing session would impact the democratic setup.

DEL44 PM-LD NCC No one can stop nation whose youth works with spirit of nation first: PM at NCC rally New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the strength of India's young population in fields ranging from start-ups to sports, and said no one can stop a nation whose youth works with the spirit of ''nation first''.

DEL61 BIZ-GOVT-LD CEA Govt appoints V Anantha Nageswaran as CEA New Delhi: Days ahead of the Economic Survey, the government on Friday appointed V Anantha Nageswaran as the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA).

DEL60 US-S 400-INDIA India pursues independent foreign policy; defence acquisitions guided by national security interest: MEA on US concerns over S-400 deal New Delhi: India pursues an independent foreign policy that also applies to its defence acquisitions and supplies which are guided by its national security interest, the external affairs ministry said on Friday, a day after the US expressed concern over New Delhi's S-400 missile system deal with Russia.

DEL58 VIRUS-HEALTH MINISTER-STATES Mandaviya asks states/UTs to focus more on teleconsultation New Delhi: Highlighting the role that teleconsultation has played to serve the people in far-off places as well as Covid patients in home isolation, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday asked the states and the union territories to focus more on such services for better public health management.

DEL64 POLLS-EC-SEIZURES Punjab tops drug seizures as EC tightens screws in poll-bound states New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) has seized drugs worth nearly Rs 75 crore from Punjab in the run-up to assembly elections.

DEL48 UKRAINE-INDIA India closely following developments relating to Ukraine, calls for peaceful resolution of situation New Delhi: India on Friday said that it is closely following the developments relating to Ukraine, including ongoing high-level discussions between Russia and the US, and called for a peaceful resolution of the situation for long-term peace and stability in the region and beyond.

DEL68 MEA-LD ANSARI India vibrant democracy, don't need certificate from others: MEA to Hamid Ansari, US lawmakers New Delhi: The external affairs ministry on Friday reacted strongly to comments by former vice-president Hamid Ansari and four US lawmakers over the human rights situation in the country, saying India is a robust and vibrant democracy and does not require certification from others and attacked them for their ''biases and political interests.'' LEGAL LGD19 SC-EXTERNMENT Order of externment is extraordinary measure, has effect of depriving right to move freely: SC New Delhi: An order of externment is an “extraordinary measure” and has the effect of depriving a citizen of his fundamental right of free movement throughout the territory of India, the Supreme Court said on Friday.

LGD14 SC-MULLAPERIYAR Fresh review of Mullaperiyar Dam’s safety now due, required to be undertaken: SC told New Delhi: A “fresh review” of the safety of 126-year-old Mullaperiyar dam is now due and is required to be undertaken, the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the supervisory committee have told the Supreme Court.

FOREIGN FGN37 UK-INDIAN-SCIENTISTS-VACCINE-WTO Indian-origin experts urge UK to back patent waiver for vaccine parity London: Several Indian-origin scientists are among hundreds of worldwide experts to urge the UK to back a temporary waiver of intellectual property rules for COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to achieve greater vaccine parity worldwide. By Aditi Khanna FGN36 CHINA-PAK-SPACE China to build space centre, more satellites for Pakistan Beijing: China on Friday announced plans to boost space cooperation with Pakistan, including the development of a space centre and launching of more satellites for its all-weather ally. By K J M Varma FGN31 CHINA-UNHRC-XINJIANG-VISIT China says UN rights chief welcome in Xinjiang, but not for probe Beijing: China said on Friday United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet is welcome to visit Xinjiang, where Beijing faces serious human rights allegations against Uygur Muslims, after the Winter Olympic Games to promote cooperation and not an investigation based on the “presumption of guilt”.

By K J M Varma SPORTS SPF31 SPO-CRI-TAYLOR-ICC-LD BAN Taylor banned for 3 and half years for delay in reporting spot-fixing approach; also copes suspension for failed dope test Dubai: Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor was on Friday banned for three and a half years by the ICC for failing to report a 2019 spot-fixing approach by an Indian businessman on time and was also handed a one month suspension for failing a dope test which was linked to his intake of cocaine during the episode.

