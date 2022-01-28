Left Menu

Fake Aadhaar racket busted with arrest of 8 in Ghaziabad

The accused were working with their associates in Assam, from whom they procured duplicate thumb impressions and eye retina images online. Their agents, active in NCR, made duplicate Aadhaar cards with addresses based in different colonies of the city, City Superintendent of Police first Nipun Agarwal said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 28-01-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 21:18 IST
Fake Aadhaar racket busted with arrest of 8 in Ghaziabad
  • Country:
  • India

Two women and six men were arrested from the Yamunotri Market Commercial Complex here for allegedly forging Aadhaar cards for natives of Nepal and Bangladesh, police said on Friday.

The identity cards were built for illegal migrants who did not have any valid address or identity proofs and were living here stealthily, they said. The accused were working with their associates in Assam, from whom they procured duplicate thumb impressions and eye retina images online. Their agents, active in NCR, made duplicate Aadhaar cards with addresses based in different colonies of the city, City Superintendent of Police (first) Nipun Agarwal said. The gang operated from behind a front named Frontech Solution Pvt Ltd and worked in tandem with their associates in Assam. Those arrested have been identified as Pooja, Sujita, Lakshay, Vishal, Sachin, Monu, Shivam and Ankit, Agarwal said. Police have recovered 137 Aadhaar cards, 30 dummy Aadhaar cards, 22 ATM cards, 209 thumb impressions on rubber, 61 clones of eye retinas printed on white paper, and 30 laptops, along with other equipment, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022