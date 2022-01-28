Congress will give corruption-free, strong, stable govt: Congress leader Shivakumar

In a scathing attack on the Central government for giving step-motherly treatment to defence personnel of the country, KPCC President DK Shivakumar on Friday said "give us the opportunity to form a government and we will give the corruption-free, stable and strong government.While addressing a press conference in Panaji, Shivakumar said that "the Central government has curtailed the benefits given to defence soldiers."He said that around 1,22,555 posts are vacant in the defence. The Central government is compromising the security of the country. It also deprived 30 lakh, ex-servicemen of getting the benefit of 'One Rank One Pension.'

"The Congress government always worked in the interest of our soldiers, but the BJP is doing politics on security," he said. Shivakumar said that the Centre also rejected the demand to revise the pension of 30 lakh soldiers every year and reduced this time period to 5 years, making 'one rank five pensions' instead of 'one rank one pension.'He said that the Ex-Servicemen Health Scheme (ECHS) facility also suffered as the budget to this was cut by Rs 1,990 crore, compared to last year.He further informed that the Centre restricted the purchase of goods in the CSD canteen and the GST was imposed.The Congress governments always worked in the interest of ex-servicemen and they were engaged in work like petrol pumps, gas agencies, coal shipments, transport contracts, government security contracts, after their retirement.

"However, these facilities have almost ended during the tenure of the current government as due to privatization, petroleum companies do not give such reservations and government companies have also gradually stopped this facility," he said."Goans should understand how Centre has failed to deliver. Hence, I appeal to the people of Goa to give one opportunity to Congress and witness development. Congress has always delivered whatever it promised," he added. (ANI)

