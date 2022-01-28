Tunisian says it thwarted a planned terrorist attack targeting tourist areas

Tunisian police thwarted an attack planned by a woman coming from Syria, where she received training "with terrorist groups", targeting tourist areas in the country, the interior ministry said on Friday.

It added that the woman, who was planning attacks with an explosive belt, was imprisoned. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Alex Richardson)

