Left Menu

Women cops in Maha to have eight-hour duty now instead of 12

In emergency or during festivals duty hours of women personnel can be increased, but only with the permission of respective district Superintendents of Police or Deputy Commissioners of Police.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 23:02 IST
Women cops in Maha to have eight-hour duty now instead of 12
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@DGPMaharashtra)
  • Country:
  • India

Women police personnel across Maharashtra would now have duty for eight hours instead of 12, as per an order issued by the state Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey.

The new shorter working day for women personnel will be implemented on an experimental basis. Normally, both male and female personnel have 12 hours' duty.

The eight-hour duty for women will be in force until further orders, said the DGP's directive, issued on Thursday.

Unit commanders must ensure that the order is implemented, it added.

The step has been taken to provide better work-life balance to women officials, said a senior official.

Earlier, this system was implemented in Nagpur city, Amarvati city and Pune Rural, the official said. In emergency or during festivals duty hours of women personnel can be increased, but only with the permission of respective district Superintendents of Police or Deputy Commissioners of Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

Global
3
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces retirement; Rugby league-Kiwis great Filipaina on ventilator due to kidney failure and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces reti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022