1 held in Kolkata for raping differently abled woman

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 23:04 IST
A man was arrested here for allegedly raping a hearing-and-speech-impaired woman in a moving car, a police officer said on Friday.

She was kidnapped from the city's Pragati Maidan area late on Tuesday by the accused, who then raped her, according to the police complaint.

The woman, a resident of Magrahat in South 24 Parganas district, was returning home from work from the city's Science City area when she was abducted, the complaint filed at Pragati Maidan Police Station said.

''The accused allegedly raped her in the moving car and then dropped her near Ambedkar Sethu. The next morning she told one of her friends about the incident, following which the police was approached and a complaint lodged at Pragati Maidan Police Station,'' the officer said.

A medical test has been conducted on the girl and the report is awaited, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

