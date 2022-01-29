British police say have received information on Downing Street gatherings

British police on Friday said they had received information on gatherings at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office and residence that it had requested to support its investigation into whether they breached COVID lockdown rules. "My officers will now examine this material in detail to establish whether individuals attending the events in question may have breached the regulations," said Catherine Roper of the Metropolitan Police Service after the Cabinet Office supplied the requested material, adding it had not requested a civil service report into the events to be delayed.

"We have not delayed this report and the timing of its release is a matter for the Cabinet Office inquiry team."

