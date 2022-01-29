Left Menu

British police say have received information on Downing Street gatherings

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-01-2022 00:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 00:49 IST
British police say have received information on Downing Street gatherings
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British police on Friday said they had received information on gatherings at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office and residence that it had requested to support its investigation into whether they breached COVID lockdown rules. "My officers will now examine this material in detail to establish whether individuals attending the events in question may have breached the regulations," said Catherine Roper of the Metropolitan Police Service after the Cabinet Office supplied the requested material, adding it had not requested a civil service report into the events to be delayed.

"We have not delayed this report and the timing of its release is a matter for the Cabinet Office inquiry team."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces retirement; Rugby league-Kiwis great Filipaina on ventilator due to kidney failure and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces reti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022