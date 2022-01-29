UK, Japan preparing Johnson-Kishida summit in Japan for mid-February -Nikkei
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-01-2022 07:22 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 07:22 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Britain and Japan are preparing to hold a summit in Japan between prime ministers Boris Johnson and Fumio Kishida in mid-February, the Nikkei reported on Saturday.
Johnson and Kishida are expected to discuss the Ukraine crisis as well as ways to counter a increasingly strong China, the report said without citing sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fumio Kishida
- Japan
- Boris Johnson
- China
- Johnson
- Ukraine
- Britain
- Kishida
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Andon Health to supply at-home COVID-19 tests to U.S.
China reports 201 new coronavirus cases on Jan 13 vs 190 a day earlier
Olympics-China's 'father of skiing' hopes games will attract more ordinary folks to the sport
China Dec exports rise 20.9% y/y; imports up 19.5%
China's trade surplus surges to record $676.4B in 2021