UK, Japan preparing Johnson-Kishida summit in Japan for mid-February -Nikkei

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-01-2022 07:22 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 07:22 IST
UK, Japan preparing Johnson-Kishida summit in Japan for mid-February -Nikkei
Britain and Japan are preparing to hold a summit in Japan between prime ministers Boris Johnson and Fumio Kishida in mid-February, the Nikkei reported on Saturday.

Johnson and Kishida are expected to discuss the Ukraine crisis as well as ways to counter a increasingly strong China, the report said without citing sources.

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces retirement; Rugby league-Kiwis great Filipaina on ventilator due to kidney failure and more

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

