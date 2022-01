Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Sunday

Order of play on the main showcourt on the 14th day of the Australian Open on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding): ROD LAVER ARENA

From 0400 GMT Women's doubles final

1-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)/ Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) v Anna Danilina (Kazakhstan)/ Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil) Not before 0830 GMT

Men's singles final 6-Rafa Nadal (Spain) v 2-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

