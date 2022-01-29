Maha: Search operation underway for teen girl who fell into creek on Friday

A search operation continued for the second day on Saturday to rescue a teen girl who fell into the Versova Creek in Bhayander area of Thane district, a police official said.

Aurangabad resident Sandeep Kharat (19) and the girl from Ulhasnagar were walking along on the railway tracks on the creek when the latter felt giddy and fell off, and the former jumped in to save her, Inspector Bapusaheb Aher of Manickpur police station said.

''A police patrol team and some fishermen rescued the boy while a search operation is underway for the teen girl. Incidentally, the girl's mother had filed a missing person complaint in Ulhasnagar on Thursday, a day before she fell into the creek,'' Aher said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)