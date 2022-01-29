Woman arrested in honey-trap case in Rajasthan

A woman has been arrested for allegedly honey trapping a railway personnel in Rajasthan's Sawaimadhopur district, police said on Saturday.

The accused had allegedly befriended the ticket collector. After making a physical relation with him, she threatened to lodge a rape case against him if he did not pay Rs 40 lakh to her.

The victim's father registered a case at Batoda police station and after investigation, the police arrested the accused on Friday. A search is on for other accused involved in the case, the police said.

