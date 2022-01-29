Delhi HC issues notice on plea alleging anomaly in X-Ray plates of deceased farmer

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice on a plea which alleged an "anomaly" in the X-Ray plates in the post-mortem of farmer Navreet Singh who died after his tractor allegedly overturned during the farmers' protest rally on Republic Day in 2021. Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar issued notice to authorities of District Hospital, Rampur, Uttar Pradesh on the plea moved by Hardeep Singh, grandfather of Navreet Singh. Hardeep Singh had moved a plea for a court-monitored probe into the incident.

The Court has listed the matter for further hearing on May 11. Advocates Vrinda Grover and Soutik Banerjee, counsel for the applicant, submitted that the report of the medical board shows a shocking finding which shows that marking on X-Ray plates were made with a white marker after the X-Rays were taken. They argued that usually the numbers are incorporated in the X-Rays image by fixing radio-opaque on the film.

The Court has directed the District Hospital, Rampur, Uttar Pradesh to file the response. This hospital had prepared the X-Ray report. The Court also sought the stand of the Police of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The Court asked the counsel appearing for the petitioner to supply the copy of the application to the counsel appearing for the Police officials of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

The High Court had in March 2021 directed the Health Secretary, Delhi Government to constitute a Medical Board to examine the X-Ray report of Navreet Singh. Maulana Azad Medical College was to prepare the report on the basis of Singh's X-Ray plates handed over by the UP Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)