Unknown caller booked for threatening BJP candidate from Sadar, Bulandshahr: Cops

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 29-01-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 19:00 IST
Unknown caller booked for threatening BJP candidate from Sadar, Bulandshahr: Cops
BJP candidate Pradeep Chaudhary for the Sadar assembly seat here allegedly got an international call threatening him with dire consequences following which an FIR has been lodged against unknown people, police said on Saturday.

Bulandshahr’s Assistant Superintendent of Police Shashank Singh said the case has been registered on the basis of a written complaint by the BJP candidate.

The number from which the call was received has been given to the surveillance cell for investigation and further action will be taken on its findings, the ASP added.

Choudhary told PTI that he received the call from an international number when he was busy campaigning in the area and his phone was lying with one of his aides.

The called identified himself as “Khan Sahab” and using abusive language, threatened to shoot me dead, he said, adding he is a “Ram Bhakt” and was not afraid of such threats.

“After I called up that number, it was found switched off,” he said. “My rivals are getting scared after seeing people’s response in my favour and they are behind this conspiracy to threaten me,” he said.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

